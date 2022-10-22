Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescent Point Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 1,069.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.52 on Monday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $4.06 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 42.33%. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

