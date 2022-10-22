Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $26,000 in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 80 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $2,168,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $248.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.84 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $236.20 and a 12-month high of $391.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $301.77 and its 200 day moving average is $322.96.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.93%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 22,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.09, for a total value of $7,786,265.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,931,941.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.13.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

