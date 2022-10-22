Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $269.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $267.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.60. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $230.44 and a 12-month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 52.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.67.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

