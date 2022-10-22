Critical Contrast: Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) & Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR)

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Rating) and Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Moleculin Biotech and Exicure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moleculin Biotech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Exicure 0 1 0 0 2.00

Moleculin Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,500.00%. Exicure has a consensus price target of $67.50, indicating a potential upside of 4,721.77%. Given Exicure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exicure is more favorable than Moleculin Biotech.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Moleculin Biotech has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exicure has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Exicure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moleculin Biotech N/A -30.94% -28.50% Exicure N/A -718.23% -95.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Moleculin Biotech and Exicure’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moleculin Biotech N/A N/A -$15.89 million ($0.72) -1.30 Exicure $16.61 million 0.42 -$64.10 million ($16.37) -0.09

Moleculin Biotech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exicure. Moleculin Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exicure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.5% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Moleculin Biotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Exicure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Moleculin Biotech beats Exicure on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moleculin Biotech

(Get Rating)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of highly resistant tumors and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors and pediatric brain tumors, as well as pancreatic cancer and other malignancies. It also develops WP1220, an analog of WP1066 for the topical treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and WP1122 to treat glioblastoma multiforme and COVID-19. The company has partnership and collaboration agreements with MD Anderson; Animal Life Sciences, LLC; and WPD Pharmaceuticals Sp z.o.o. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Exicure

(Get Rating)

Exicure, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc. to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen S.A. to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.