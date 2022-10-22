CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.53

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.525 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 2nd.

CrossAmerica Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years. CrossAmerica Partners has a payout ratio of 216.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect CrossAmerica Partners to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 216.5%.

CrossAmerica Partners stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $18.32 and a 52 week high of $23.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.50 million, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.75.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.29 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 73.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CrossAmerica Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper acquired 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,229.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrossAmerica Partners news, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $48,546.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Jr. Topper bought 8,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $164,924.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,258.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. UBS Group AG grew its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 33.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

