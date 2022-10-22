Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Cut to $149.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen from $195.00 to $149.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCI. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Crown Castle from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $172.20.

Crown Castle stock opened at $123.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $122.90 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.68 and a 200 day moving average of $171.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.67.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 10.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.7% during the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

