Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cue Health to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cue Health from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Cue Health to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ:HLTH opened at $3.30 on Friday. Cue Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $16.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Insider Transactions at Cue Health

Cue Health ( NASDAQ:HLTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.54 million. Cue Health had a positive return on equity of 5.50% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cue Health will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clint Sever sold 26,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total value of $115,188.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,986,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,220,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,825 shares of company stock valued at $595,823. 29.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Cue Health in the first quarter worth about $57,927,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 531.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,180,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Cue Health by 2.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,562 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cue Health by 629.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 709,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 611,932 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cue Health by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 680,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares during the period. 37.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.