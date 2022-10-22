CX Institutional Acquires New Position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,499,000 after purchasing an additional 108,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,615,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,982,000 after buying an additional 294,926 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 996,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,286,000 after buying an additional 444,135 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 549,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,426,000 after buying an additional 66,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 442,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,249,000 after buying an additional 17,230 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

SUB opened at $102.71 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $107.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.08.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.