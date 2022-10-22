CX Institutional Buys 1,527 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 39.7% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.1% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 6.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of MPC opened at $111.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01. The company has a market cap of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

