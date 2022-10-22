CX Institutional Buys Shares of 19,953 Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

CX Institutional bought a new stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Capri by 10.9% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 8.1% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Capri by 28.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Capri by 14.5% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Capri

Capri Stock Performance

In other news, Director Judy Gibbons sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $240,489.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CPRI opened at $43.99 on Friday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $36.90 and a 1 year high of $72.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Capri had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 36.51%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri Profile

(Get Rating)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.