CX Institutional Has $1.52 Million Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 751.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,229 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 117.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,224,000 after purchasing an additional 57,546 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 197.5% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,620,000 after buying an additional 42,650 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,587,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Price Performance

BATS IYJ opened at $88.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.05. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $123.05 and a 12-month high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.