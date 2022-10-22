CX Institutional Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CX Institutional raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $533.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $514.06. The stock has a market cap of $499.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $635.00 to $615.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,445,568 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

