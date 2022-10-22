CX Institutional Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

CX Institutional lowered its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned about 0.07% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOO. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $85.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.97. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $80.50 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.