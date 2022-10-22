CX Institutional Sells 24,474 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

CX Institutional cut its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,474 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional owned 0.22% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 477.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 47.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $36.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

