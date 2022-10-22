CX Institutional Sells 53,620 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,620 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 30,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $53.04.

