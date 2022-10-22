D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.86.
D.R. Horton Price Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of D.R. Horton
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
D.R. Horton Company Profile
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
Further Reading
