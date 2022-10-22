D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $77.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $103.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.86.

Shares of DHI opened at $69.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.72. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $59.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 0.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 26,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 3.9% during the second quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 36.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

