Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 225,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,926 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Danaher were worth $57,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 330.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Danaher Stock Up 0.6 %

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,691,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,095. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $273.58 and its 200-day moving average is $266.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

