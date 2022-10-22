Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

DASTY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €42.00 ($42.86) to €43.00 ($43.88) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Dassault Systèmes from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €48.00 ($48.98) to €43.00 ($43.88) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.53.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

Dassault Systèmes Stock Down 0.8 %

Dassault Systèmes stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $64.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 18.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,884,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.4% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 46,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dassault Systèmes

(Get Rating)

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.