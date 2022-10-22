DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading Up 11.1% Over Last Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 22nd. Over the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepBrain Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $134,920.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is dbc.team.

Buying and Selling DeepBrain Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepBrain Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepBrain Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepBrain Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

