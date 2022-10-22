DeepOnion Price Tops $0.0658 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $332.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00137714 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00264549 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00060865 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021384 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,743,923 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

