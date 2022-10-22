DEI 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,109.00 (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $19,109.00 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00271085 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001385 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003919 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00017102 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

