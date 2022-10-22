Dent Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (DENT)

Dent (DENT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Dent token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Dent has a market cap of $80.91 million and $2.46 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dent has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dent Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

