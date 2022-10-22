Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target to $71.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $101.00 to $71.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransUnion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.23.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $55.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $54.02 and a 1 year high of $120.91.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $948.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.38 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 6.36%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,981,482.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,523,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in TransUnion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 101,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

