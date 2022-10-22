Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $62.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AMBA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $122.27.

Ambarella Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $54.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.54. Ambarella has a 12 month low of $49.02 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Insider Activity

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.07). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $80.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total value of $42,377.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 6,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $364,252.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 899,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,024,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,246 shares of company stock valued at $937,852 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ambarella by 61.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,640,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,370,000 after buying an additional 626,893 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Ambarella by 1,101.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 655,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,879,000 after buying an additional 600,543 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ambarella by 14.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,620,000 after buying an additional 522,698 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Ambarella by 820.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 518,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,922,000 after buying an additional 461,871 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 127.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 571,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,920,000 after purchasing an additional 319,900 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

