Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.50 by Barclays

Barclays set a €23.50 ($23.98) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($29.08) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($27.55) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($23.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.50 ($23.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($24.08) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 0.7 %

FRA:DTE opened at €18.06 ($18.42) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of €18.36. Deutsche Telekom has a fifty-two week low of €12.72 ($12.98) and a fifty-two week high of €18.13 ($18.50).

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

