Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAI. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 105,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,350,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 204,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

