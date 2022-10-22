Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 27,571 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,571 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $6,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.52.

Micron Technology Trading Up 4.4 %

NASDAQ:MU traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.05. The stock had a trading volume of 20,199,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,111,004. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $60.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average of $61.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $48.45 and a one year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 119,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

