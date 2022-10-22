Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,625,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,497,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,822,000 after buying an additional 9,560 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upgraded Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

NYSE:TT traded up $4.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,431. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

