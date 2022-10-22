Distillate Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,364 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,528 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $795,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 315,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,980,000 after acquiring an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.72. 4,919,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.61. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $127.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.57.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

