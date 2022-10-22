Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,380,000. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.1% of Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $386,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total transaction of $6,494,344.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,328 shares of company stock worth $44,662,648. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $8.02 on Friday, reaching $713.91. 1,224,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $674.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $648.05. The firm has a market cap of $77.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $761.04.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $655.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.81.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

