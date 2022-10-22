Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 35,213 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,417,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.1% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.3% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 44,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE:ITW traded up $6.64 on Friday, hitting $195.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,799. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $191.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.92.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

