Distillate Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 83,378 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 83,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,557 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PayPal to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.19.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.94. 14,423,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638,711. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day moving average is $87.05. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $255.52.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

