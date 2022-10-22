Distillate Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

NYSE PKG traded up $4.07 on Friday, reaching $116.94. 617,437 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,766. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

