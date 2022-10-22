Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.09 Million Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,529 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Owens Corning worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,691,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,069,756,000 after buying an additional 131,860 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,110,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $284,346,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,242,751 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after purchasing an additional 84,048 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,779,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,828,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $178,344.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,580.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Performance

OC stock traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.95. 1,358,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.77. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Owens Corning to $98.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.36.

Owens Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Stories

