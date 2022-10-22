Distillate Capital Partners LLC Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,658 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Target by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,143 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 11,510 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Target by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 6,961 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 9,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Up 3.1 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Target to $190.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,508,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,321,443. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $73.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.