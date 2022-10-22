Dover (NYSE:DOV) Given New $140.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DOV has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Dover from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.27.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $124.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Dover has a 1 year low of $114.49 and a 1 year high of $184.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Dover by 0.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 29,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Dover by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dover by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Dover by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Dover by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

