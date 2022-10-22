Dover (NYSE:DOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.40-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.46 billion-$8.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.51 billion. Dover also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.40-8.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.27.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $124.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.91. Dover has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover Increases Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Dover had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Dover will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Dover by 98.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

