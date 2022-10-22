Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
The stock has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
