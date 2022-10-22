Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.60

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DFH. Bank of America raised shares of Dream Finders Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $918.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 43.57%. The business had revenue of $793.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 0.9% during the first quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 170,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. 20.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

