Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.44.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock opened at $13.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Duckhorn Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $12.64 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.32. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

