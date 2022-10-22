E Automotive (TSE:EINC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.60

E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$4.60 and last traded at C$4.59, with a volume of 800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EINC. CIBC cut their target price on E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Eight Capital downgraded shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital dropped their target price on E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares cut E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.19.

Get E Automotive alerts:

E Automotive Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.57. The firm has a market cap of C$221.28 million and a PE ratio of -3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.74.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for E Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.