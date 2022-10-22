easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESYJY. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 260 ($3.14) in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC cut shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd.

Get easyJet alerts:

easyJet Price Performance

Shares of easyJet stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. easyJet has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.