Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as low as $13.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 173,937 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.