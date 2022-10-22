Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.34

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and traded as low as $13.34. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.45, with a volume of 173,937 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.38.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

