Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust (LON:EWI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $180.92

Shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc (LON:EWI – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.92 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 163.63 ($1.98). Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 168.40 ($2.03), with a volume of 743,370 shares.

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of £662.14 million and a PE ratio of -1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 180.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £16,650 ($20,118.41). In other news, insider Jonathan Simpson-Dent bought 9,000 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.24) per share, with a total value of £16,650 ($20,118.41). Also, insider Helen James bought 11,872 shares of Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.03) per share, with a total value of £19,944.96 ($24,099.76).

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Worldwide Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

