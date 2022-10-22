Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

Further Reading

