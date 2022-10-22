Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating on the stock.

Elekta AB (publ) Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EKTAY opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.06. Elekta AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Elekta AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Elekta AB will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elekta AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0809 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Elekta AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Elekta AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for treating cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers Versa HD, a brain metastases solution; Elekta Unity, a MR-Linac technology; Elekta Harmony, a linear accelerator; Elekta Infinity for treating a range of patients with simple-to-complex radiotherapy needs; Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced image-guided radiation therapy; treatment management solutions; automated and integrated quality assurance solutions; and hardware and software motion management technology.

