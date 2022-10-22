Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$20.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFN. CIBC raised their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Element Fleet Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.39.

Element Fleet Management Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$17.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.26, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.66. Element Fleet Management has a one year low of C$10.99 and a one year high of C$18.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.48.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

Element Fleet Management ( TSE:EFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$288.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Element Fleet Management will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a $0.078 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.00%.

Insider Transactions at Element Fleet Management

In related news, Senior Officer James Halliday sold 33,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.31, for a total transaction of C$573,532.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,471,367.31.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

