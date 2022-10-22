Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Price Target Raised to $581.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $576.00 to $581.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ELV. Stephens lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America upgraded Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Elevance Health to $577.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $572.16.

NYSE:ELV opened at $511.04 on Friday. Elevance Health has a 12 month low of $392.40 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $479.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $485.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.38. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $39.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Elevance Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco raised its position in Elevance Health by 118.8% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 63.8% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in Elevance Health by 100.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

