Elrond Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (EGLD)

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. Elrond has a market cap of $1.31 billion and approximately $49.57 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Elrond has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for approximately $55.38 or 0.00288056 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elrond alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00012197 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,385.69 or 0.28010562 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 23,589,659 coins. Elrond’s official message board is elrond.com/blog. The Reddit community for Elrond is https://reddit.com/r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Elrond

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design.Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap:Following the launch of the Elrond Mainnet on the 30th of July, Elrond officially began the token swap from ERD to EGLD on the 3rd of September of 2020. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Elrond's dedicated website Elrond Bridge enabled ERC20/BEP2 ERD holders to swap their tokens for eGLD at a 1000:1 ratio (1000 ERD (old) = 1 eGLD (new)).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.