Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) versus DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Head-To-Head Survey

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX – Get Rating) and DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.1% of Entera Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Entera Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of DBV Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Entera Bio has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBV Technologies has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entera Bio -1,125.66% -21.94% -19.46% DBV Technologies -929.78% -57.09% -43.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Entera Bio and DBV Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Entera Bio and DBV Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entera Bio $570,000.00 41.94 -$12.19 million ($0.08) -10.38 DBV Technologies $5.71 million 51.71 -$97.81 million ($0.68) -2.31

Entera Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DBV Technologies. Entera Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DBV Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Entera Bio and DBV Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entera Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 DBV Technologies 0 3 3 0 2.50

Entera Bio currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 803.51%. DBV Technologies has a consensus price target of $5.63, indicating a potential upside of 258.28%. Given Entera Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Entera Bio is more favorable than DBV Technologies.

Summary

Entera Bio beats DBV Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Entera Bio

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-union fractures. The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with the Amgen Inc. for the development and discovery of clinical candidates in the field of inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses. Entera Bio Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults. The milk-induced company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated cow's milk protein allergy (CMPA); Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of hen's egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordetella pertussis. Its other earlier stage research programs include a vaccine for the respiratory syncytial virus, as well as treatments for Crohn's disease, celiac disease, and type I diabetes. The company has a collaboration with Nestlé Health Science to develop MAG1C, a ready-to-use atopy patch test for the diagnosis of non-IgE mediated CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

