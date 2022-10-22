Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.41. Enzo Biochem has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $110.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 138.8% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 496,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 288,805 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.29% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

