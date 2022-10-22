Enzyme (MLN) Price Tops $32.64 on Exchanges

Enzyme (MLN) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Enzyme token can now be purchased for about $32.64 or 0.00170033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Enzyme has a total market capitalization of $66.54 million and $293.89 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Enzyme has traded up 67.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Enzyme

Enzyme launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 2,070,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,038,518 tokens. The official website for Enzyme is enzyme.finance. The Reddit community for Enzyme is https://reddit.com/r/enzymefinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @enzymefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Enzyme Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made.Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enzyme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enzyme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

